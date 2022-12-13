Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.54. 149,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

