Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

Shares of MQBKY traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,021. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

