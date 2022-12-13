Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of M stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.