Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1,227.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523,021 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.21% of Macy’s worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.