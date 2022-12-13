Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:MAL opened at C$7.23 on Tuesday. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$6.60 and a one year high of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.80 million and a P/E ratio of -64.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

Featured Articles

