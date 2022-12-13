Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Shares Up 1.6%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $40.06. 72,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $581,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

