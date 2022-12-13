Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Steven Hui Chin Yeo Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Steven Hui Chin Yeo purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.08 per share, with a total value of C$54,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,811.92.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.22 on Tuesday, reaching C$24.54. 1,599,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,246,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.85. The firm has a market cap of C$46.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$20.81 and a 1-year high of C$28.09.
Manulife Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
Further Reading
