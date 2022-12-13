Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,175,100 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 1,233,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,751.0 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPIF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

