Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.84. 802,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,067,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Several analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.
The firm has a market cap of $572.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
