Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.84. 802,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,067,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

The firm has a market cap of $572.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

