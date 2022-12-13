Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.12. 4,254,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.81. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $127.62.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

