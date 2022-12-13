Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Down 92.6% in November

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Marston’s Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MARZF remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

