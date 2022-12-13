Mask Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $217.61 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $217.61 million and $115.12 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00017944 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

