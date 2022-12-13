MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in MasTec by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MasTec by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

