Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,049,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 557,277 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.8% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.52% of Mastercard worth $1,592,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $368.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $354.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.