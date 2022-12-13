Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Up 419.6% in November

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 419.6% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Medigus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Medigus at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medigus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGS opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Medigus has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Medigus Dividend Announcement

About Medigus

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

