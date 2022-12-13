Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne E. Sellers acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merchants Bancorp news, SVP Terry A. Oznick purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne E. Sellers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

