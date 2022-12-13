Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

