Metadium Price Down 0.7% This Week (META)

Metadium (META) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $40.90 million and $2.21 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.