Metadium Price Down 0.7% This Week (META)

Metadium (META) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $40.90 million and $2.21 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001940 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.
Buying and Selling Metadium
