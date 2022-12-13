Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.92 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.02 or 0.01548692 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012546 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000532 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00032423 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.01775100 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

