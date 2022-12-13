Metahero Price Down 4.3% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

