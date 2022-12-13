Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) shares rose 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBNKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. ING Group raised shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

