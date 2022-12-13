MGI – Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in November

MGI – Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MGI – Media and Games Invest Stock Performance

MDGIF stock remained flat at 1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. MGI – Media and Games Invest has a fifty-two week low of 1.67 and a fifty-two week high of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.15.

Get MGI - Media and Games Invest alerts:

About MGI – Media and Games Invest

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

MGI – Media and Games Invest SE operates an advertising software platform with access to first party games content with operational presence in Europe and North America. Its advertising software platform helps advertisers to acquire customers via smartphones, computers, connected TV, or digital out of home media, as well as publishers to monetize their advertising space.

Receive News & Ratings for MGI - Media and Games Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGI - Media and Games Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.