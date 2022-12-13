MGI – Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in November

MGI – Media and Games Invest SE (OTCMKTS:MDGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
MGI – Media and Games Invest Stock Performance
MDGIF stock remained flat at 1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. MGI – Media and Games Invest has a fifty-two week low of 1.67 and a fifty-two week high of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.15.
About MGI – Media and Games Invest
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGI – Media and Games Invest (MDGIF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MGI - Media and Games Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGI - Media and Games Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.