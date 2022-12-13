Midas (MIDAS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $110,654.12

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Midas has a market cap of $86.52 million and approximately $110,654.12 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be bought for $33.19 or 0.00187291 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 32.06867294 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $18,510.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

