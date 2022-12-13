MinePlex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.68 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $39.68 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00512642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $884.91 or 0.04985410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,656,312 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

