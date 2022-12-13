Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Short Interest Down 55.2% in November

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the November 15th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOA. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 28.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,533,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,143,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 8.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOA remained flat at $10.34 on Tuesday. 3,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,975. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

Further Reading

