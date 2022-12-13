Miriam Provost Sells 3,613 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 292,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.61.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.