Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Down 4.2%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 60,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,051,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Further Reading

