MKM Partners Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $900.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $834.35 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $803.69 and its 200-day moving average is $721.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

