Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.96

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.96 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 9752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. New Street Research started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

