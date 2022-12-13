Monero One Day Volume Reaches $94.47 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Monero has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.73 billion and $94.47 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $149.97 or 0.00849952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,648.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00436595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021098 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00107854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00612890 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00262396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00260669 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,213,112 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

