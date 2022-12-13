Monero Price Up 6% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $151.75 or 0.00854931 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 6% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $87.36 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,750.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00436732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020941 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00108529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.69 or 0.00617979 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00260400 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00260621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,213,217 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

