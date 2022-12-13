Monero Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $94.39 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and $94.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $151.22 or 0.00866965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,442.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00439326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021313 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00106390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00625774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00268601 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00266382 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,213,033 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

