Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.76 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $151.69 or 0.00850849 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $82.75 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,828.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00441120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00108793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00618948 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00258117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00262210 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,213,280 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

