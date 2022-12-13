Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:CAF)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

CAF opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:CAF Get Rating ) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.