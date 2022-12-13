Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:CAF)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0027 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.7% annually over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance
CAF opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.