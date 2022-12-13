Morgan Stanley Raises Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €48.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €47.00 ($49.47) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aperam from €33.40 ($35.16) to €29.50 ($31.05) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aperam from €55.00 ($57.89) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.17.
Aperam Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $31.10 on Friday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.89.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
