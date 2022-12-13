Morgan Stanley Raises KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target to $2.50

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KORE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KORE Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KORE Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

KORE Group stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. KORE Group has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KORE Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in KORE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KORE Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

