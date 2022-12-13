Morgan Stanley Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $127.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

NKE stock opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $175.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

