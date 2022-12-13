Morgan Stanley Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $92.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,532,301 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

