Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $186,080.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.60, for a total transaction of $186,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,741,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,071,737. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $233.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,474. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Morningstar by 4.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 1.3% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Morningstar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Morningstar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

