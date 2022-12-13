M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 3.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. The company had a trading volume of 157,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,846. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

