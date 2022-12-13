M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 53,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.02. 151,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,803. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.