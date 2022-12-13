M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,087,984. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

