MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Trading Up 6.6%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 3,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 124,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MSP Recovery in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
MSP Recovery Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.
