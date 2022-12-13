Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,580,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 109,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 47.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of MULN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 245,092,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,118,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

In related news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

