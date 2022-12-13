Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,580,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 109,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 47.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of MULN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 245,092,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,118,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive

In related news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,843,789 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

