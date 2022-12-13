MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.55

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.51. MultiPlan shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 13,416 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPLN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 392.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 152,864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $709,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Further Reading

