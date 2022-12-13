Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Update

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MURGY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($268.42) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($254.74) to €246.00 ($258.95) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($347.37) to €350.00 ($368.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.88.

Shares of MURGY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.64. 19,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,614. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

