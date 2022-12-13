My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Cap of $925,725.26

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $925,725.26 and $529,186.41 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.72 or 0.01529921 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00012788 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00030962 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.01770644 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

