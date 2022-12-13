Nano Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.41 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $103.40 million and $2.41 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,783.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00436441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00853278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00108585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00620989 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00260843 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

