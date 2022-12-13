Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after buying an additional 629,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,880,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after buying an additional 546,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,417,000 after buying an additional 90,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $70.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,266,150. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

