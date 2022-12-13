Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Navient by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 26.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,557 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.56. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $22.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

